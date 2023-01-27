JEFFERSON CITY - The St. Louis Blues are scoring goals for kids. The Special Learning Center (SLC) in Jefferson City is one of four organizations in Missouri that is competing for Ameren Missouri's Power Play Goals for Kids contest.
Each time a Blues player scores a goal on the power play during the 2022-2023 regular season, one of the organizations will receive a $500 donation. But which organization gets the money is up to public voting.
The final four charities you can vote for include Chad's Coalition, Ready Readers, Sherwood Forest, and the SLC. The SLC is the only charity in the competition that is located in mid-Missouri; the rest are located in the St. Louis area.
According to Jennifer Wright, the therapy director at the center, SLC is currently in first place.
“We are currently in first place but have been told that they're kind of inching up on catching us," Wright said. "So we're really hoping that we can gather the support to finish strong and get these votes that we need to get the money and help us serve these kids."
The not-for-profit organization serves children with special needs in central Missouri and surrounding areas.
"We offer services here at the Special Learning Center, we go into children's homes and provide first step services," Wright said.
The SLC does not serve children in the Jefferson City School District but 14 surrounding counties across Missouri.
"We offer outpatient and intensive services and through the Special Learning Center," Wright said. "We also have a family resource and respite support group, and we provide daycare for children with special needs, which is very much needed, especially in this area."
Since COVID-19, Wright said the school has seen an increase in demand for their services, so it's planning on expanding into another building. Wright said they have outgrown the space on Fairgrounds Road and are looking to add additional classrooms.
So far this season, the St. Louis Blues have scored 31 goals on power plays, totaling $15,500. Last year during the regular season, the Blues scored 65 power play goals.
If SLC wins the contest, Wright said the money would be extremely beneficial to the services they provide. The three charities that do not win will receive a donation of $1,000.
“We're always having to raise money to kind of help meet the needs of the kids that we serve because of the funds just from what we charge and what we're able to get, don't ever seem to cover it all," Wright said. "These funds would help us to continue to meet and work with the kids to help with their foundational skills and set them up for a lifetime of success.”
Like the Blues, the SLC also has goals it wants to achieve.
“The Learning Center's goal is to really help as many families and kids with special needs as we can to give them this foundation that they can build on for the rest of their life," Wright said.
Wright said whether they win this contest or not, the experience has already been memorable for many families. On Sunday, Jan. 22, several SLC families received a FaceTime call from Blues team captain Ryan O’Reilly.
Stephanie Johnson, the executive director at SLC, said the participating families were all Blues fans.
"They were so excited to have an opportunity to interact with him,” Johnson said.
Johnson says the fun did not stop there. On Tuesday, Jan. 24, some current and former SLC students and their families were invited to a Blues game, courtesy of Ameren Missouri.
After the game, the families were invited to the locker room to meet O’Reilly in person. Johnson said it was "a dream come true" for the families.
Wright, who has worked at SLC for over 24 years, encourages people to get out and vote for SLC.
“We really are changing lives," she said. "I see it every day. I'm so excited to be a part of it and it has been life altering for me. So I know that through these donations that we get and through fundraisers like this and opportunities that we have to raise money so we can continue to serve and help these kids."
Public voting period opened on Dec. 1, 2022 and ends on Jan. 31, at 11:59 p.m. Visit the Power Play Goals for Kids to cast a vote. The winner will be announced Feb. 9, and a check presentation will take place at the Blues game on April 12.