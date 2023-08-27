SUNRISE BEACH — As more people travel this weekend for the annual Lake of the Ozarks Shootout, also known as the "country's largest unsanctioned charity boat race," the area has experienced multiple boat incidents.
This weekend, Missouri State High Patrol troopers responded to 3 boat-related accidents at the lake.
According to MSHP crash reports, one boat caught fire on the man-made lake on Friday, but no injuries were reported.
MSHP also reports two people were also injured after one boat capsized Saturday afternoon after losing power.
In a separate crash, one woman died after she was struck in a possible boating-while-intoxicated incident Saturday night.
Additionally, a man was also seriously injured Saturday night after being thrown off a Sea-Doo.
Boat owners in the area said incidents like this can be inevitable, but far less likely when you are prepared.
William Eastman is not from the Lake of the Ozarks, but visits annually to participate in the Ozark Shootout.
He said he's been boating his entire life and that experience has prepared him to deal with weekends like this, "There's going to be people that are operating their equipment imprudently, and those people, you try to give them as much space as you can and avoid them as best you can."
Eastman said his experience also stems from having to take a boater safety course that all boaters in New York, his hometown, are required to take.
Missouri has a similar course. All boaters in the state must successfully pass a Missouri Boater Education class/test before operating any motorized vessel.
Some businesses on the water say other factors play into the recent boat incidents.
Oscar Cortez Jr., an employee at Neon Taco, a restaurant located at the zero-mile marker, says many incidents are alcohol-related.
"I'd say probably 95 to 100 percent of the time, truthfully. We're not very safe, like the Ozarks is kind of notorious for drinking," he said.
Cortez said although the restaurant doesn't have a protocol when it comes to customers under the influence, he still tries to intervene.
"I have had a couple customers when they're really drunk or they're slurring their words, and they're just by themselves I definitely won't let them leave just because of their safety for them and for everybody," Cortez said.
The speed limit at the Ozarks during the day is 30 miles per hour.
Cortez said some boats still speed, despite the no wake zone, but that MSHP's Water Division is out more than usual during this time of the year.
KOMU 8 attempted to reach out to Missouri State Highway Patrol for a comment, but was told the troop was, "tied up."