LAKE OF THE OZARKS - A man is in serious condition after a boat ran over the top of the boat he was riding in.
Megan N. Viles was driving her 1994 Ranger Bass boat southbound near the 63 mile mark of the main channel at Lake of the Ozarks when another boat drove over the top of her boat trolling in the water.
Roger G. Crowder was driving Northbound near the 63 mile mark and ran over the top of Niles' boat. David A. Viles was a passenger in the 1994 Ranger Bass boat and was seriously injured after the accident.
Viles was flown to University Hospital in Columbia. The boat was left with extensive damage, while Crowder's boat was driven from the scene.