PULASKI COUNTY - The body of a missing Fort Leonard Wood solider has been found, according to authorities.
Specialist Joshua J. Morrison, 21, was found approximately half a mile down stream from the State Highway 17 bridge on the Gasconade River in Pulaski County.
Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop I tweeted the news around 4:40 p.m. Thursday.
This morning at 8:35 am, Troopers recovered the body of Spc. Joshua Morrison. Morrison went missing during a kayaking trip Sunday August 15. Morrison’s body was found approximately 1/2 mile down stream from Mo. 17 bridge on the Gasconade River in Pulaski County. pic.twitter.com/Qc258Zvuud— MSHP Troop I (@MSHPTrooperI) August 19, 2021
Morrison was reported missing after kayaking on the Gasconade River in Waynesville, Missouri on Sunday. He was last seen near Ruby's Landing.
Fort Leonard Wood first responders, Special Agents from the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office and the Waynesville Fire Department assisted with search and rescue operations along the river.
"The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood team is devastated by this tragic loss – Spc. Morrison was our teammate, and his service was valued and appreciated. Our thoughts and prayers are with Spc. Morrison’s family, friends and fellow Soldiers, and we continue to care for and support them during this difficult time," a news release from Fort Leonard Wood said.
Rescue teams found items belonging to Morrison on Tuesday, according to Springfield station KY3.