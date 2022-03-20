BOONE COUNTY – Boone County Fire Protection crews have recovered a body at Finger Lakes State Park just north of Columbia, according to Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp.
Emergency personnel are preparing water rafts for a suspected search and rescue operation, pending investigation. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/W9bIqKIexx— Avery Grosvenor (@GrosvenorAvery) March 20, 2022
Crews received a call from someone hiking nearby that a body was visible in the water.
Fire Protection crews and Boone County Sheriff's Department deputies were searching in one of the strip pits of the Finger Lakes.
Recovery crews have been on the scene since 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Emergency officials have not released any additional information about the body at this time.
