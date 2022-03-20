BOONE COUNTY – Boone County Fire Protection crews have recovered a body at Rocky Fork Conservation Area just north of Columbia, according to Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp.
Emergency personnel are preparing water rafts for a suspected search and rescue operation, pending investigation. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/W9bIqKIexx— Avery Grosvenor (@GrosvenorAvery) March 20, 2022
The Boone County Sheriff's Office identified the body as Angie Rice, 45, who was reported missing in December 2021, according to a post on the office's Facebook page.
Crews received a call that a body was visible in the water Sunday afternoon from someone hiking near Rocky Fork Conservation Area. Recovery crews arrived at the scene around 5:30 p.m. Sunday.
Fire Protection crews and Boone County Sheriff's deputies searched in one of the strip pits of the conservation area. Crews also searched at Finger Lakes State Park.
The sheriff's office said Rice's vehicle was found in the parking area at Rocky Fork on Dec. 31. Numerous searches took place for Rice, the sheriff's office said, but her body was not located during those searches.
The investigation into the disappearance of Rice and her death is ongoing.
Rice’s body has been turned over to the Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy.