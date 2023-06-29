COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light has extended its boil advisory for the Thornbrook area until 10 a.m. Friday.
The boil advisory was issued Wednesday after the water pressure dropped below 20 pounds per square inch (p.s.i), according to previous reporting. It was scheduled to expire at 9 a.m. Thursday.
A water sample is taken after low pressure is recorded and tested to identify any contaminants in the water.
The city said on social media Thursday that one of the sample water tests failed, "indicating the possibility of contamination."
The advisory does not mean drinking water is contaminated, the city said, but it advised precautions should be taken until testing confirms that no bacterial contamination is present.
Wednesday's advisory was the third boil water notice over the past week for some residents of the subdivision.
The COMO Safe Water Coalition spoke to KOMU 8 earlier this week about what it claims is a lack of maintenance on the city's water supply. On Thursday, the coalition said the advisory extension was a "continued failure of the city of Columbia's ability to maintain infrastructure and manage utilities."
Residents in the affected area should do the following, according to the city:
- Boil water for three minutes prior to using it for cooking or drinking.
- Do not consume ice from an automatic ice maker. Remake ice with water that has been boiled for three minutes.
- Disinfect affected dishes and food contact surfaces by immersing for one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.