COLUMBIA - Columbia Water and Light issued a precautionary boil advisory early Tuesday for neighborhoods in southwest Columbia after a water main break.
The break happened near the intersection of Scott Boulevard and Vawter School Road. The advisory impacts the neighborhoods of Thornbrook, Wyndham Ridge, Creek’s Edge, Bradbury Estates and parts of Copperstone.
HAPPENING NOW: City of Columbia workers are working to fix a water break on the roundabout off Vawter School Rd and Scott Blvd. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/WtW6HhXQtX— Tia Maggio (@TiaMaggioTV) June 20, 2023
The advisory comes after reports of drops in water pressure below the state-mandated threshold of 20 pounds per square inch.
Residents in the affected area should:
- Boil water for three minutes prior to using it for cooking or drinking.
- Do not consume ice from an automatic ice maker. Remake ice with water that has been boiled for three minutes.
- Disinfect affected dishes and food contact surfaces by immersing for one minute in clean tap water that contains one teaspoon of unscented bleach per gallon of water.
The boil advisory will expire at 2 p.m. June 21, according to the city.