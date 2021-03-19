COLUMBIA - A boil water advisory was issued in Boone County along Route E between Haddon Chapel Road and Sunflower Road due to a water main break, according to a press release from Consolidated Water.

The following roads are also affected:

  • Yeager Rd
  • Driskel Road
  • Moreau Road
  • Wilcox Road
  • Oneal Road south of Spring Drive
  • Roemer Road
  • Obermiller Road
  • Oberlin Valley Drive
  • Creasy Springs Road between Rocky Fork Creek and Prairie View Drive
  • Sunnyridge Lane
  • Sanderson Lane

The advisory includes the Forestview, Prairie Hills, Oberlin Valley and Roemer Lake subdivisions.

The advisory is scheduled to last until noon on March 23.

