COLUMBIA - A boil water advisory was issued in Boone County along Route E between Haddon Chapel Road and Sunflower Road due to a water main break, according to a press release from Consolidated Water.
The following roads are also affected:
- Yeager Rd
- Driskel Road
- Moreau Road
- Wilcox Road
- Oneal Road south of Spring Drive
- Roemer Road
- Obermiller Road
- Oberlin Valley Drive
- Creasy Springs Road between Rocky Fork Creek and Prairie View Drive
- Sunnyridge Lane
- Sanderson Lane
The advisory includes the Forestview, Prairie Hills, Oberlin Valley and Roemer Lake subdivisions.
The advisory is scheduled to last until noon on March 23.