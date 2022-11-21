CENTERTOWN - The Village of Centertown lifted its boil water advisory Monday for all residents who receive their water from Centertown Waterworks. 

The village issued the advisory on Thursday. 

In a news release, Centertown's chief water operator said the advisory was not due to contamination but "a precautionary effort" following repairs after a water line was damaged while excavating. 

Water samples sent to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources came back as "good," according to a news release.

