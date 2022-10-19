COLE COUNTY — The Village of Centertown issued a boil water advisory Wednesday for residents who receive their water from Centertown Waterworks.
According to a press release, the advisory is merely precautionary and is not due to contamination. Officials issued the advisory after a contractor damaged a water line while excavating, resulting in emergency repairs.
The repairs are estimated to be completed by 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, but the advisory is in effect until further notice.
Under a boil advisory, residents are encouraged to boil water for three minutes prior to cooking or drinking, according to the City of Columbia. It is also advised that residents do not consume ice from automatic ice makers and wash dishes by submerging them in a mixture of water and bleach.
Residents with questions are encouraged to contact Kyle Wirts, chief water operator at Centertown Waterworks, at 573-690-7579.