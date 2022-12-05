JEFFERSON CITY - The suspect charged in a fatal shooting at a Jefferson City bar appeared in court by video on Monday.
Damien Davis, 35, of Kansas City, Missouri, had a bond review, but his lawyer requested it be rescheduled to Dec. 14.
Though it was rescheduled, a judge denied any bond modifications at Monday's hearing.
Davis is being held in the Cole County Jail without bond in connection to the Nov. 26 fatal shooting of Skylar Smock, 26, and Corey Thames, 43, both of Jefferson City.
Davis is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of armed criminal action, and one count of unlawful possession of a firearm.
According to court documents, police determined the shooting resulted from a fight at J Pfenny's Sports Grill & Pub. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Police say Davis admitted to firing a handgun at Thames and unintentionally shooting Smock.
Davis also has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Dec. 27.