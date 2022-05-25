CAMDEN COUNTY − A Lake-area realtor accused of trying to hire a hit man to kill her former mother-in-law missed a bond hearing Monday morning, according to online court records.
Leigh Ann Bauman is charged with conspiracy to commit a felony.
She missed her court appearance to revoke her bond Monday morning because she was in the Valley Hope rehab program, according to online records.
Court documents say the Camden County prosecutor sought to revoke her bond after officers found Bauman drinking alcohol at a Columbia bar on May 19, a violation of her bond agreement.
A bartender told officers she had been served mixed drinks and a bottle of wine. The officers later found her in her hotel room with slurred speech and glossy eyes, according to court documents.
It had been her third violation, according to the documents, after she tested positive for THC in August and failed to keep her GPS bracelet charged in October.
Bauman was arrested in March 2021 after officials said she tried to offer a group $1,500 to kill her former mother-in-law. They say Bauman reportedly told them to make her death "look like an accident." Investigators said Bauman believed her ex-mother-in-law was interfering with the relationship she had with her children. She bailed out in April 2021.
Her next motion hearing is scheduled for July 6 at 9 a.m. A jury trial is scheduled for February 2023.