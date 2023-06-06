COLUMBIA − A judge agreed to lower bond for a mother charged in the 2019 death of her infant on Monday.
Lavosha Daniels, 31, appeared virtually in Boone County Court for a docket hearing Monday where Judge Kevin Crane set Daniels' bond at $500,000, according to online court records. She previously was being held without bond at the Boone County Jail.
Daniels is charged with abandonment of a corpse and endangering the welfare of a child after her 4-to 5-month-old daughter's remains remains were found in a tire in August 2019. Investigators believe the remains of the baby, Simone, had been in the tire since 2017.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, in September 2022, Daniels wrote Crane a letter and asked for GPA monitoring system or a bond, in order for her release while awaiting trial. In exchange, Daniels said she would testify against Staffone Fountain, the father of the child, and work with prosecutors.
Fountain is charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse in connection to the baby's death. His jury trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 22.
Daniels will next appear in court at 9 a.m. Aug. 28 for a hearing. As of Tuesday afternoon, she remains in the Boone County Jail.