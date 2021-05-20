COLUMBIA − Jeffrey McWilliams, the man who was charged in relation to the 2017 murder of Augustus Roberts, has requested a bond reduction.
A bond reduction hearing has been set for Friday, May 21 at 9 a.m.
McWilliams' attorney Stephen Wyse filed the motion on Wednesday. The motion requests that the bond be set at $50,000.
McWilliams was charged second degree murder, first degree robbery and armed criminal action. Authorities say in December 2017, McWilliams and two other individuals unlawfully entered a home on Lasso Court in Boone County and demanded money and property. Roberts was found with a gunshot wound and significant injuries to his face.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, police said the homicide involved a home invasion and drug use. Police later found a black pullover jacket with the victim's blood near a U-Haul packed with marijuana and THC vapor pens. DNA taken from the jacket was sent to the Missouri State Highway Patrol DNA Laboratory for analyzation. It came back as a match for McWilliam's DNA.
Wyse wrote in the motion that "as an innocent man, McWilliams did not flee the jurisdiction or otherwise conceal himself after providing a DNA sample to the government."
It also references that the murder occurred four days before the McWilliams family opened McLank's Family Restaurant, in which he served as the general manager and opening shift cook. McWilliams identified himself to KOMU 8 News as an owner of McLank's in previous reporting.
"This shift had him at the restaurant prepping for the morning meal by 5 a.m. and closing after 9 p.m. before running point of sale reports and closing the business down for the meeting," the motion reads.
It also states that McWilliams has been a "long time resident of Boone County, has strong family connections in the community and his business connections provide him a strong tie to the community."