COLUMBIA − Bonkers, a family fun center in Columbia, is holding a school supplies drive from now until Aug. 15.
The amusement center is looking for donations of various school supplies to be able to "Stuff a Bus."
Participants in the event receive a free $10 play card after donation.
The drive will benefit the Voluntary Action Center.
"Whenever kids do lack in supplies, whether they don't have the means to get them from home or nobody's there to give them to them, teachers are really the ones that have to pick up the slack for that," Abby Robbs, a Columbia resident, said. "So I think it'll be great for the kids and the teachers that they'll have those supplies at their disposal and not have to worry about I mean, that has to be so stressful as a child to not have what you need for school."
Others like Candy Coder are eager for children to get back to school, even in the midst of a delta variant outbreak in Missouri.
"I hope that they require them to wear masks, even if they are vaccinated," Coder, of Branson, said. "My 12-year-old grandson is vaccinated, and he wears the mask all the time, even though and for the protection of the little kids, I hope they all wear masks"
School supplies can be dropped off at Bonkers during its business hours, noon to 8 p.m.
A combination of any three below in a zip seal gallon bag:
- Elementary School or Regular Sized Scissors
- Reusable Water Bottle
- (3) 1 Subject Wide Ruled Notebooks
- (3) 1 Subject College Ruled Notebooks
- Dry Erase Markers – package of 2+ markers
- (3) Sets of Crayola 24 count crayons
- (4 pack) Jumbo Glue sticks
- (4 Pack) 3″x3″ Post-its
- (2+) Boxes 12-count Pre-sharpened pencils
- (3+) Pink Eraser Pack
- Tub of Sanitizer Wipes contains 75+ wipes per tub
Or any one item below in a zip seal gallon bag:
- Soft-sided Lunch Box
- Backpack (neutral, no characters please)
- $15 Walmart Gift Card
All donated supplies must be unused and in original packaging.
