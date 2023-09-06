Bonne Femme Creek Bridge reopens after five-month replacement project

JEFFERSON CITY – The Missouri Route 163 Bonne Femme Creek Bridge is now open following the completion of a bridge replacement project.
The bridge is located west of U.S. Route 63. It was rated in poor condition and had weight and speed restrictions for vehicles using the bridge, according to a news release.
Contractors closed the bridge Monday, April 10, and removed the 65-year-old structure.
As excavations for the foundation of the new bridge began, it revealed an underground void that was later determined to be associated with the Devil’s Ice Box cave system. Work was paused for the investigation and design modifications, and resumed Monday, June 12, according to the news release.
Businesses on Route 163 posted the news of the reopening to Facebook.
"THE BRIDGE IS OPEN, THE BRIDGE IS OPEN!" Creekside Pet Center said. "It’s been a long year since they closed it right after Easter but the wait is finally open. As of 5pm today they finished the final touches and took down the barriers. Not all the signs have been taken down yet though. You can now get to us and any of our friends like Pierpont General Store and Strawberry Hill Farms from any direction!"
Strawberry Hill Farm also posted and said, "Exciting news! The bridge between Strawberry Hill and Hwy 63 is now open!! Come check out our selection of pumpkins, gourds, mums, and other fall decor."
The Missouri Department of Transportation says some additional work may be necessary on the bridge that would require a brief, single-lane closure.