COLUMBIA - Both Boone and Cole Counties celebrated National Arbor Day with tree plantings and dedications on Friday.
The two counties held their respective events as a part of their bicentennial celebrations, which Cole County celebrated in 2020, and Boone County's Columbia will celebrate this June.
The following groups donated a tree outside of the Cole County Courthouse:
- The Jane Rudolph Jefferson Daughters of the American Revolution
- The Christopher Casey Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution
- The Camp Lillie Sons of the union Veterans
Sam Bushman, Cole County Presiding Commissioner, says these trees serve as a symbol of strength for Cole County.
"These trees are going to be strong and healthy, and I think Cole County is going to be strong and healthy a hundred years from now," Bushman said.
Over a dozen representatives from the various donation groups were in attendance for the dedication.
In Boone County, the City of Columbia Tree Board joined the Parks and Recreation Department in planting the first of 200 trees at Nifong Park, in celebration of the Columbia bicentennial coming up in June.
City Forester Dave Dittmer presented a proclamation to the Tree Board, on behalf of Mayor Mayor Treece, declaring April as Arbor Month.
The trees are also being planted to aid in replacing the ash trees that have been lost due to the Emerald Ash Borer, which killed a number of trees in Columbia after their migration to the area.