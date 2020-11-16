JEFFERSON CITY - The dedication of a new monument at Katy Trail marked the completion of the Boone, Callaway and Cole counties' bicentennial celebration.
Cole County and Boone County were both formed on Nov. 16, 1820. Callaway County was formed just nine days later, on Nov. 25, 1820.
To commemorate the bicentennial of these three counties, a three-sided monument was unveiled at the Katy Trail on Monday.
Each of the monument's three sides contain the name of the county the side faces and a brief inscription describing the history of the county.
While Boone, Callaway and Cole counties were formed in November of 1820, Missouri did not officially become a state until 1821.
The commissioners said Monday's ceremony also symbolized a shift toward the state's bicentennial celebration next year.
"We are passing the torch to the state so they can start working on the bicentennial of our great state of Missouri," Cole County Commissioner Sam Bushman said.
Governor Parson spoke at Monday's event. He was presented with a 24-star American flag by the county commissioners to commemorate Missouri's admittance as the 24th state in the union.
Former Missourinet News Director Bob Priddy was the keynote speaker. He described the history of the three counties and urged the counties to continue to work together toward the next 100 years.
"[This event] is an opportunity to think not only about ourselves and the bicentennial, but it's an opportunity to think about those who will gather here for the tricentennial, and what kind of a place they will come from. What kind of people they will be," Priddy said.