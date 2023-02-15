JEFFERSON CITY — Citizens in northern Jefferson City might notice more first responders and emergency personnel in the area than usual Wednesday afternoon.
The Boone, Callaway and Cole County Offices of Emergency Management (OEM) will conduct hazardous materials exercises.
The exercises will happen in the Cedar City neighborhood of northern Jefferson City in Callaway County, located near Highways 63 and 54, from 1 to 4 p.m.
According to the OEM, the hazmat exercise is designed to realistically simulate three separate hazardous material incidents to test the following capabilities of first responders from all three counties:
- Notification & Warning
- Communications
- Coordination & Control
- Public Safety
- Resource Management
This is strictly a training event and residents in the area should only call 911 for emergencies.
Multiple agencies will participate in the training, including the following Boone County Office of Emergency Management, Callaway County Office of Emergency Management, Cole County Office of Emergency Management, Boone County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Callaway County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Cole County Local Emergency Planning Committee, Jefferson City Fire Department, Columbia Fire Department, Cole County Emergency Response Team, Southern Boone County Fire Protection District, Holts Summit Fire Department, Cole County Sheriff’s Office, MU Health Care, Callaway County Ambulance District, Jefferson City Parks and Recreation, and the American Red Cross of Central Missouri.
