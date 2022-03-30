COLUMBIA - Columbia/Boone County Health Department Director Stephanie Browning said future health ordinances related to the COVID-19 pandemic are unlikely in the future. She said that's because she doesn't think they would be effective.
"I don't know that they would really work, right? Because people are fatigued. I don't know that people would actually follow them," Browning said. "I think that you can give the best guidance possible and you can warn people, 'Hey, this is the time to be cautious,' and I think that many people will do what they need to do to be cautious."
COVID-19 fatigue is something many people are feeling as the pandemic enters another year. Browning talked with KOMU 8's Emily Spain about year two of the pandemic and what's next from here.
"I hope that the cases are remaining low as they are, I hope that we never see the disruption that we saw in schools, and our healthcare systems, and our businesses. I hope all my employees get to take a vacation and not worry about COVID," Browning said about what she hopes for year three.
She said she's not sure when the community can say the pandemic is over. She said she's not ready to call it something like the flu just yet.
"I don't know when it's over. I think we're going to have COVID with us for a long time. Let's just hope it stays static," Browning said.
She said the department is closely watching Omicron subvariant BA.2 and said it's not clear the severity of illness it causes just yet.
"It has been found in our sewer shed here. But, our overall sewer shed numbers are quite low. So, that's good," she said. "It appears to be easily transmissible as well, just like the other...So, it's worth watching for sure."
She said the hardest part of the past year was the "pure fatigue" her staff members faced along with public scrutiny.
"As some in the public were getting very frustrated with the pandemic, too, and sometimes they would lash out at our employees who are just trying to do their job," Browning said.
She said she faced a couple of threats herself.
"[The threats] had police officers driving by my house on a regular basis," Browning said.
She hopes this upcoming year brings a chance to repair some relationships in the community, too.
"Everybody would think that businesses were mad at Stephanie, well, they weren't all mad at Stephanie. And now, we have a whole lot of new partners that they want to work together on things because they realize that health and well-being and all of that is good for the bottom line," she said.
She said the Columbia Chamber of Commerce is one local group the health department plans to work with on upcoming initiatives.
"We've had meetings talking about workforce development, because one of the things that is very important in health is for people to have meaningful employment, right? And so like, how can we tie these things together, the social determinants of health? How can we all work on them together?"
Browning said despite the challenges of the last two years, she said she's here to stay.
"I have developed a thick skin. That is for sure," she said. "Still got a soft heart. But, you just got to let things roll off your back sometimes."
On Wednesday, Governor Mike Parson declared the COVID-19 crisis over in the state of Missouri. He said the state has decided to shift from calling it a pandemic to an endemic. This will also adjust how the state monitors the virus and how often it releases COVID-19 data.
Neither the CDC nor the WHO have declared an endemic.
Browning had this to say in response to Parson's announcement, "While our numbers are currently low, we still have cases of COVID-19 in our community and we need to be mindful of our vulnerable individuals who could experience a severe case of illness or a negative outcome from a COVID-19 infection. We will continue to monitor our cases and encourage people to monitor for symptoms, stay home when sick, get tested if they have symptoms, stay current on their vaccinations, and if they do test positive for COVID-19, inform their close contacts. We will continue to be available to speak with anyone who tests positive and has questions."