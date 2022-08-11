COLUMBIA − Boone County Joint Communications (BCJC) needs more dispatch workers in its emergency communications center.
Dispatcher shortages have been reported across the state. In Boone County, the budget has allotted 61 emergency telecommunicators. However, there are currently only 33 full-time workers, leaving the joint communications department with 28 vacancies.
According to the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch (IAED), the national staffing shortage average is between 30% and 50%.
The call center strives to answer 95% of calls within 15 seconds. Due to worker shortages, these numbers have only decreased since the start of the pandemic. So far this year, only 75% of calls have been able to be answered within 15 seconds, according to BCJC.
Chad Martin, the director of BCJC, says there are a few factors contributing to this shortage.
“Since COVID, we have seen the decline in the number of applicants for emergency telecommunicator here at joint communications,” Martin said. “And we've also seen an increase in resignations, going to private sector.”
Martin adds that salary could also be an issue, saying they have a professional consultant compiling a report based upon interviews and research. His hope is that this report will recommend salary increases.
This raise in salary could be helpful in terms of getting more people to apply. BCJC is also doing a lot of outreach by attending hiring and recruiting fairs, and also advertising on television, radio, social media and online.
Martin wants Boone County residents to know what impact their low staff numbers have on citizens.
“At times, someone could experience a delay,” Martin said. “If we only have a few number of call takers at that time, and we have three or four times the number of callers calling in, then they could experience a little bit of a delay before we're able to answer that call.”
He adds that it is important to remain on the line. If you hang up and try to call again, you will go to the back of the line of emergency calls needing to be answered.
Anyone interested in applying must have a high school diploma or GED, a clear criminal record, and they must pass a computer-based exam. You can find more information on applying here.