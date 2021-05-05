COLUMBIA - The Boone County Office of Emergency Management tested their new and updated outdoor warning sirens earlier Wednesday.
Ten new or updated outdoor warning sirens have been placed in dispersed locations across Boone County, making the total count of active sirens 88.
According to the Office of Emergency Management, the sites were identified as locations that needed to be upgraded due to outdated equipment or had outdoor warning siren coverage gaps.
Some sirens were placed in rural neighborhoods or highly populated areas to alert individuals of severe weather in the area.
Civilians had different opinions about the chosen location of one of the sirens placed on 5550 Pergola Drive, in east Columbia.
Retired teacher and mailman Danny McEwen lives in the Arbor Falls neighborhood and said the new siren provides an advantage for residents.
"It's probably a good thing for here because a lot of people on this street and a lot of people out here at this community don't have a basement, " McEwen said. "So it would give them maybe a chance to seek shelter at another place."
The homes in Arbor Falls are single floor structures that are less likely to survive a severe weather event.
Mike Frazier lives in the same neighborhood and said he wishes that residents would have received a warning before constructing the siren.
"I'm annoyed to be honest, " Frazier said. "No one came around and knocked on our doors to warn us, it just blasted in our ears."
The Boone County Office of Emergency Management tested the sirens Wednesday at noon.