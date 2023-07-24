VANDALIA - Van Far EMS in Vandalia is currently receiving assistance from surrounding community's EMS. This comes as two Van Far workers are still unable to work after being injured in a crash.
EMT Leslie Dahl and Paramedic Jason Bostic were seriously injured on July 4 when an SUV driven by 43-year-old Terri Rucker, hit the ambulance they were driving head on. The crash killed Rucker.
Wendy Hull, the administrator for Van Far's EMS, says that Bostic is now in rehabilitation and Dahl has been moved out of ICU.
"Both of them are getting stronger everyday, you can see it," said Hull.
In addition to the emergency support and EMS shifts being covered, the community has also remained supportive.
"Its just been unreal, the love that has been poured out to these two and to our district," she said.
The night of the accident, Hull received a call from an unknown woman who had witnessed the event.
"A lady called me and said that my unit was in an accident and it was serious," she said. Hull and her husband, who live only six miles from the scene, rushed over.
The ambulance was on it's side when Hull arrived.
"I can't tell you the fear I had when I walked up to that ambulance. I was so scared," she said.
She said she heard Bostik say something and Leslie moan, restoring hope and helped get them out of the ambulance.
Van Far EMS is working to raise funds for their recovering coworkers. For more information on the fundraising events or supporting Leslie and Jason, visit the Van Far Ambulance District on Facebook.