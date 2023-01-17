BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission has opened applications for the first round of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
ARPA was signed into law in March 2021 and established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds program, which provides funding for pandemic rescue and recovery efforts.
The commission is now accepting applications from businesses and organizations for the first round of funding, which will allocate up to $15 million.
The deadline to apply is 5 p.m. on March 31 and approval of applications is expected by early June, according to a news release from the commission. Comment sessions will be held in the coming weeks across the county.
Businesses and organizations are encouraged to review the ARPA FAQs and other guidance issued by the U.S. Treasury to determine eligibility.
Applications can be submitted online to the commission.