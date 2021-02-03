BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a Cooper County man for one count possession child pornography in the second offense on Tuesday.
The suspect is identified as 50-year-old Dennis Wilson Amie, Sr.
Amie was booked for one count possession of child pornography by the Boonville Police Department.
Media and Public Information Release - Arrest for Possession of Child Pornography On Tuesday, February 2, 2021, a...Posted by Boone County Sheriff's Office - MO on Tuesday, February 2, 2021
The Boone County Sheriff's Office Cyber Crimes Task Force received a CyberTip report from social media reporting child pornography on the defendant's account. During a search by the Boonville Police Department, Amie made statements placing him responsible for the account.
Amie posted $20,000 surety. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.