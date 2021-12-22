BOONE COUNTY − A Boone County Fire Protection District assistant chief was killed Wednesday morning while responding to another crash on westbound Interstate 70.
According to a news release, Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney was assisting at the scene of a crash near the 135 mile marker, near Route Z, around 4:30 a.m
A tractor trailer traveling westbound struck Gladney's vehicle at a high speed, the release said. The tractor trailer then struck an ambulance and the original truck involved.
Crews were able to quickly remove Gladney from his vehicle and took him to University Hospital. He was pronounced dead a short time later, the release said.
Gladney served with the Boone County Fire Protection District for over 25 years.
During a briefing Wednesday, Assistant Chief Gale Blomenkamp said Gladney's death is the first line of duty death for the Boone County Fire Protection District.
Blomenkamp said Gladney lived near the scene and that it wasn't "unusual at all" that Gladney was out early responding to the crash.
“He took care of the people he worked with. He had a great sense of humor. And he could give it just as well as he could take it,” Blomenkamp said.
He started as a firefighter at Station 1 in 1986 and was promoted to lieutenant in 1994. Gladney was hired by the Boone County Fire Protection District in 2011 to serve as EMS education program manager, and in 2015, he was promoted to captain.
Just last year, he was promoted to assistant chief and was asked to lead the EMS Bureau. This year, Gladney assumed responsibilities for the district's training bureau. He also served as one of the four fire district duty chiefs.
Gladney was an original member of Missouri Task Force 1. He served as technical team manager and was deployed to the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks and Hurricane Isabel.
Highway Patrol Cpl. Kyle Green called Gladney's death a complete tragedy.
“Just keep your thoughts and prayers with the family at this time. Obviously it's a complete tragedy, especially this time of year," Cpl. Green said. "You know we preach about it, you know slow down and move over and this is a perfect example of a situation that could have been avoided.”
Gladney's vehicle was blocking the driving lane of the interstate while protecting the original crash scene, Chief Scott Olsen said at the briefing.
No other first responders were injured at the scene, and the original crash reported no injuries.
Multiple fire and police departments, legislators across the state and city leaders expressed their sympathies on social media Wednesday.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Boone County Fire Protection District during this difficult time," Columbia Fire said on Facebook.
"Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family of the fallen firefighter, Asst. Chief Bryant Gladney and to the Boone County Fire Protection District in this time of tragedy," Columbia Police said on Facebook.
The Boone County Sheriff's Office said their working relationship "forms deep lasting bonds and respect."
"We will forever be grateful for his service to our community and the assistance he has provided for decades to the Boone County Sheriff's Office," their Facebook post said.
Gov. Mike Parson in a tweet Wednesday called Gladney a true hero.
"Assistant Chief Gladney was a true community hero who selflessly devoted his life to ensuring the safety and well-being of others. RIP Bryant," Parson said.
Sen. Roy Blunt sent his condolences on Twitter and said he was saddened by the tragic news.
"Assistant Chief Bryant Gladney dedicated his life to serving his community. My thoughts are with his family and fellow firefights," Blunt said.
Columbia City Manager John Glascock said on Facebook the city of Columbia and the Columbia Fire Department "will continue to assist the county in any way during this difficult time."
Emergency response teams from the state, Macon County, Audrain County, Fulton, Howard County, Chariton County, Randolph County, Moberly, Cooper County, and Mexico all posted on Facebook with their sympathies.