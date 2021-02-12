COLUMBIA- Local bar and restaurant owners in Boone County say they are ready for the modified health order to take effect Friday at noon.
Under the modified public health order, bars and restaurants that serve alcohol and entertainment venues will be able to stay open until midnight.
Francisco Guillen, the owner of La Siesta Downtown, said he has been waiting for this for a long time.
“To be honest, it is something that we, bar and restaurant owners, have long been waiting for,” Guillen said. “That's gonna help a lot. I mean, it's gonna help big time.”
Guillen said when he first saw the email about the order, he ran across the street to tell other bar and restaurant owners.
“The first thing that I did was run across the street, talk to one bar owner and share the news. And he didn't think I was telling the truth,” Guillen said. “So I had to show him the email, and then I shared it with others. It’s exciting.”
Guillen said La Siesta saw a small jump in business in September when the closing time was extended from 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. He said he is excited about the business that an extra hour and a half will bring.
Matt McGee, the owner of On The Rocks, also said the new order is going to be a big plus for business.
“We are certainly glad to get these hours back. It’s something we’ve been waiting for for a while,” McGee said. “We’re glad the city leaders took the step to take this action at this time.”
McGee said the modified order also has the ability to improve the customer's experience.
“We might not be as packed as early, and we can get people in at a faster pace,” McGee said.
The health department emphasized that it is still important to wear masks and social distance.
The order is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on March 4, unless otherwise extended, rescinded, or modified.