BOONE COUNTY- Boone County bars and restaurants that serve alcohol and entertainment venues will be able to stay open until midnight under a modified public health order.
Columbia/Boone County Health and Human Services Director Stephanie Browning issued the modified Public Health Order that will go into effect at noon on Feb. 12 and is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on March 4, unless otherwise extended, rescinded or modified.
All other restrictions under the previous orders will remain in effect, including the mask mandate.
In a community briefing with local officials held on Wednesday afternoon, Columbia Mayor Brian Treece said the county has reached a new milestone: the number of vaccinated people in Boone County, over 21,000 people, officially surpassed the number of people who were diagnosed with COVID-19 over the past year.
The number of positive cases has decreased and the weekly percent increase in total cases has been on decline for the past four weeks. The 14-day rolling case average has also been the lowest its been since the end of October 2020. Hospitalizations of COVID-19 cases in Boone County has also been on a downward trend since the beginning of December.
Treece said there is evidence to slowly begin rolling out new protocols, but the county is still dependent on vaccine availability.
The department will continue to work with local and state health officials, including MU Health Care and Boone Hospital Center, to distribute the vaccine to those eligble. The state is currently vaccinating those in Phase 1A and Phase 1B-Tier 1 and 2.
Treece also said the county is keeping a "watchful eye" on the COVID-19 variants. More cases will put more strain on hospitals and resources, which could lead to more death, Treece said.
This story is breaking and will continue to be updated as the briefing continues.