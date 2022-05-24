COLUMBIA — The Boone County Circuit Court ordered the extradition Monday of the suspect arrested in connection with the bomb threat made in a daycare in Columbia.
Alexzander Scott Green, 25, was arrested by local police in Atchison, Kansas on May 19 for charges related to the threat made at the KinderCare Child Center in the 2400 block of West Ash Street on May 17.
Green faces charges of first-degree terroristic threat, first-degree stalking and second-degree child endangerment after making a call to the daycare saying he put a bomb in the building to kill someone.
A probable cause statement said Green had called and harassed the daycare on prior occasions as well.