COLUMBIA - The civil lawsuit between former Missouri State Rep. Chuck Basye and Columbia Public Schools will see a new judge, the court decided Monday. The court also allowed the Boone County clerk to intervene in the case.

Judge Brouck Jacobs will now oversee the lawsuit, after the district filed a motion for a change of judge last Friday. A motion hearing was scheduled for Monday afternoon with Judge Kevin Crane, but that hearing was canceled.

Boone County Clerk Brianna Lennon also filed a motion to intervene in Basye’s lawsuit on Friday, which was granted Monday.

Basye filed the lawsuit on Jan. 18. He claims the district, the school board and its members violated state law when it would not allow him to file as a school board candidate on Dec. 27.

Basye filed his candidacy at the Boone County Clerk's office instead of the the district's Aslin Administrative Building. According to CPS, filing was available by appointment at the administrative building, but appointments had to be scheduled by Dec. 22. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Basye did not set up an appointment before the deadline.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lennon argues Basye’s filed petition should not be considered because it was filed with the clerk's office, and the office does not accept filings for school board candidates. She said those filings are reserved for local political subdivisions such as the school district office.

Although some counties accept filings in that manner, Lennon said it is not the procedure in Boone County. She also added that a decision may impact more county clerks in the state.

“This legal question far outreaches the boundaries of Boone County as is in fact, a matter of interest to all county clerks in Missouri," she said.

Lennon said allowing to file for candidacy through the clerk's office would be detrimental to the election process.

She claimed that if the process was changed to allow that, “candidates could circumvent the political subdivision if they do not like the filing procedures.”

Tuesday is the deadline for the district to submit candidates for the April 4 election to the county clerk. CPS had a special work special Monday at 4:30 p.m. to verify the sample ballot.