BOONE COUNTY - On Tuesday, April 6, the state of Missouri will hold a general municipal election.
Some categories of voting include the 45th Missouri House District, Columbia City Council members for wards 2 and 6, as well as two Columbia School Board members.
A full voter guide for Boone County can be found here.
In November 2020, 2/3 of eligible Americans voted in the election. Now, five months later, smaller local elections are happening, but turnout won’t be the same, according to Boone County's Clerk.
“With a local election, voter turnout is going to be much reduced from what we saw in November," Brianna Lennon said.
She went on to estimate that they think it will be between 12-15% of eligible voters, but said she's always happy to be pleasantly surprised.”
The Boone County Clerk’s office uses history to estimate future voter turnout.
“We look at all the historical numbers when we try to make our predictions,” Lennon said.
Lennon also explained that for these smaller elections turnout varies greatly.
“Depending on the year, it’s ranged from as low as single digits, to up to 25% when there is a mayoral election,” she said.
Although this may be a smaller local election, Lennon said polling places will look the same as they did throughout 2020.
Absentee voting in-person and by mail was permitted for the 2020 election, but the COVID-19 excuse is no longer viable. Lennon said lower absentee voter turnout for this election could be due to a combination in the removal of the COVID-19 excuse, as well as general lower turnout for a smaller election.
While absentee numbers have decreased, Lennon said the clerk’s office was out in Columbia doing weekend events, to make sure they “give every opportunity to absentee voters.”
“With a smaller election there are fewer people coming out,” Lennon said. “On Saturday we were open 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and 20 voters came in.”
Regardless of lower turnout, one poll worker and Boone County resident said that these smaller elections are just as important as the larger ones.
“I know these smaller elections particularly affect me more because its the school board, its where I went to school," Memphis Cutchlow said. “The smaller elections especially affect the kids in Columbia, anyone in Columbia really, maybe even more than some of the bigger elections do because of local change."
Lennon explained that besides the change to the COVID-19 absentee excuse, Tuesday will look the same as voters have seen all through 2020.
“You will make sure to socially distance, election judges will be wearing masks, there will be plexiglass dividers between the voter and election judge, and there will be extra election judges at polling places to make sure everything is clean and sanitized so that everyone has a safe experience tomorrow,” Lennon said.
One piece of advice Lennon wanted to tell voters is to check their polling place. As the regular polling places for April are expanded for November elections, your individual polling place may have changed.
“We sent out polling place assignments in the mail in March, but you can always go to our website vote.boonemo.org to look up your individual polling place,” Lennon said.
As for voting procedures, here is a link to any ID requirements needed to vote in Boone County.