COLUMBIA - Multiple Boone County health organizations are coming together to educate and arm the public with tools to improve the survival odds of cardiac arrest.
MU Health Care, Boone County Joint Communications, Boone Health Ambulance Service, Boone County Fire District, Columbia Fire Department, and the Southern Boone County Fire Protection District held a demonstration of the new PulsePoint app, which is supposed to help improve cardiac arrest survival rates, Thursday afternoon.
The app notifies users when someone nearby is experiencing cardiac arrest. If the emergency takes place in a public space, the app will alert trained citizens and emergency crews to the exact location. It also directs bystanders to the closest public automated external defibrillator (AED).
While this app was originally created in 2010, Boone County Joint Communications adopted the free-to-download mobile app for use in Boone County on June 1.
Deputy Director of Boone County Communications, Joe Piper said he hopes this gets more citizens involved.
“Really what we're trying to do is get CPR trained citizens to be alerted of CPR or sudden cardiac arrest events that may be nearby them so that they can respond and start CPR and get CPR started more quickly on a person,” Piper said.
Currently, Boone County has a 5% to 7% out-of-hospital cardiac arrest survival rate of all comers, Chief of the Division of EMS at MU Health Care Joshua Stilley said.
“This is lower than we would like,” Stilley said. “This app should help get more people doing bystander first aid including CPR which should have a big impact on our out of hospital cardiac arrest survival rate.”
Piper said the app is not made to educate citizens on how to do CPR but more to alert citizens of nearby emergencies.
“I'm a trained citizen with CPR knowledge, and if I'm not aware of someone in the parking lot having a cardiac arrest, the app would alert me so that I can get the closest AED, take it to the person in cardiac arrest, start CPR and get that started more quickly,” Piper said.
The app clearly shows the location of the emergency and the status of emergency responders whether they are enroute, on the scene and more. It also shows where the closest AED is located with a description and picture locating it.
PulsePoint also provides AED and CPR instructions as an option to review when helping with an emergency.
Piper said people who get CPR certified are doing it for a reason.
“You know, they're, they're willing to help someone in sudden cardiac arrest by providing CPR,” Piper said. “So this app gives them the tool to be aware of someone that's nearby that they can help.”
According to Joint Communications, the initial purchase was $20,500. Of that, ongoing annual costs are $10,500. These costs were paid for 100% by the sales tax that supports the 9-1-1 Joint Communication Dispatch.
Official CPR courses can be taken through the Red Cross or the American Heart Association. MU Health Care offers an outreach program called Save MO Hearts. This program teaches individuals how to perform hands-only CPR until professional medical help arrives.
You can download the PulsePoint application for free through Apple and Google Play app stores.