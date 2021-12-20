BOONE COUNTY - Property taxes for Boone County residents are due by Dec. 31 at 5 p.m.
The Boone County Collector of Revenue reminds that if you do not receive a bill by Dec. 31, the tax is not relieved. There are late charges that can be applied.
Payments can be made online, in person at the collector's office by 5 p.m. on Dec. 31 or at the 24-hour drop box located near the Ninth Street entrance before midnight on Dec. 31. You can also call 1-877-690-3729 to make a payment. Use jurisdiction code 3517 for phone payments.
Payments can also be mailed in to 801 E. Walnut Street, Room 118. A postmark will determine the timeliness of the payment, the collector's office said.
The Boone County's Government Center will be closed on Dec. 24 to observe Christmas.
The collector's office is located on the first floor of the Government Center.