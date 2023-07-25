COLUMBIA − The Boone County Commission announced the recipients of the first round of its American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding in a press release Tuesday.
Following an intensive review process, the commission is awarding approximately $12 million to 27 organizations across Boone County.
The ARPA Act established the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) program, which provides funding that must be allocated for pandemic rescue and recovery efforts.
In January, the commission began accepting applications for the first round of ARPA funding. Ten community listening sessions were held prior to a March 31 application deadline.
Over 100 organizations requested more than $83 million in funding. A 20-person panel composed of individuals representing departments and offices across Boone County government considered each application.
The list of awardees includes the following:
- Capital Ashland Optimist Club/Foundation– $52,250
- Boone County Nature School– $200,000
- Centralia Chamber of Commerce– $40,000
- City of Centralia - Centralia Sewer Lining– $400,000
- City of Refuge– $750,000
- City of Sturgeon - City Park Update/Reno– $50,000
- City of Sturgeon - Stormwater– $89,500
- CMCA - The Shops at Sharp End $397,821
- Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture– $1.5 million
- Columbia Chamber of Commerce– $181,000
- County of Boone Community Services Department– $110,000
- Capital Coyote Hill– $123,560
- First/Last Mile Valet Service– $428,100
- Grade A Plus Incorporated– $100,000
- Grow Hallsville Parks Foundation– $225,000
- Habitat for Humanity– $708,500
- In2Action– $1.2 million
- Job Point– $225,000
- Love Columbia– $1 million
- Missouri River Relief– $125,000
- Room at the Inn– $206,000
- Socket Telecom, LLC– $1 million
- Southern Boone Schools– $450,000
- The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri– $1 million
- United Community Builders– $750,000
- MU Extension Council Training Center– $350,000
- Do Something Right Now– $155,880
The ARPA funding will be distributed to recipients upon the completion of a contract provided by Boone County. A second round of Boone County ARPA funding will be announced at a later date.