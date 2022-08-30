COLUMBIA - The Boone County Commission approved a tax break application for Columbia-based rental company EquipmentShare at its meeting Tuesday night.
There has been widespread discussion surrounding this tax break since July, when EquipmentShare first presented its proposal to the Boone County Taxing District Review Panel.
The taxable districts include Columbia Public Schools, the Daniel Boone Regional Library, Boone County Family Resources, the Boone County Collector and the City of Columbia.
After receiving a unanimous vote from all of the taxable districts impacted by the proposal, the next step was for the commission to provide its final approval at its meeting.
"That process of getting the feedback on the front end from the folks that are actually going to be affected by the decision...that is something that only the Boone County Commission does, and it's a great process," said CJ Dykhouse, the Boone County Counselor.
Dykhouse said he was confident the commission would approve the application before the meeting started because of how transparent the whole process has been.
"As a consequence of collaboration, and doing the work, you demystify the process," Dykhouse said. "And so all of the folks that come from the school district and the library and Boone County Family Resources and the city, they were able to ask questions, get their questions answered and understand what the impact of this project could have on their respective operations."
However, the economic impact of this proposal is what expands the benefactors outside of taxable districts like Columbia Public Schools and the Daniel Boone Regional Library.
For instance, in its presentation at the first public hearing, the company said it estimated adding 111 high-wage jobs in its first year and 555 employees over the next 5 years.
"These are good jobs, jobs that you can support a family on," Dykhouse said. "And if the project moves forward, we want them to be successful, because those are the kinds of jobs that help keep a community moving forward."
The project costs $120 million, which the company is looking to pay for through the Chapter 100 policy, which is a Missouri Department of Economic Development provision that essentially allows construction materials and some public property to be purchased tax exempt by the city and then leased back to the company.
EquipmentShare is not the first company to receive a Chapter 100 tax break. It would be the seventh company to receive a tax abatement under the policy, with companies like ACB Laboratories and Kraft Heinz Co. paving the way.
The EquipmentShare application was item 14 on the agenda, but it was moved to the first slot as soon as the meeting began. Within minutes, the commission unanimously voted to approve the application.