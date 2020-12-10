Boone County, Mo. - The Boone County Commission awarded 12 contracts for CARES Act funding during its meeting on Thursday.
The county received $21.1 million through the CARES Act earlier this year, but has only spent $3.4 million to date.
On Monday, the commission announced that $495,000 would be given to local businesses.
The following are the recipient organizations:
- Cedar Creek Therapeutic Riding Center – $9,519.49
- The Bluffs – $90,054.00
- Job Point – $13,843.00
- Lutheran Family and Children’s Services of Missouri – $940.00
- Great Circle – $25,314.18
- Coyote Hill Christian Children’s Home – $56,070.00
- Alternative Community Training – $7,963.11
- Love INC – $35,850.00
- OATS, Inc. – $5,931.16
- Compass Health, Inc. – $39,961.32
- Columbia Farmers Market – $6,783.99
- Curators of the University of Missouri d/b/a University of Missouri Healthcare – $2,123,602.57
At least 12 more contracts are anticipated to be approved during the regular Commission meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 15.