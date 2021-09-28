In a description of his work on the murals included in the commission’s March 30, 1995, minutes, Sidney Larson included these comments about the murals, according to the Columbia Missourian:

“Symbolically represented are the first 75 years in the life of this area. As a social history painter, I can include only a few subjects and vignettes (from the early 1800’s to 1892). However, I did paint over 200 figures, including, 11 horses, 2 dogs, 40 plus buildings, 3 seasons, both day and night, a boat, a steamboat, horse and buggy, a train with steam engine, the first resident homes for Stephens College and Christian College (now Columbia College), a tavern/post office, a bank and the bank robber, a merchant, a church, stores, 4 homes, a courthouse, a schoolhouse, an outhouse, a stockade and an Indian, also a hunter, slaves, a teacher, a preacher, a pioneer, kids, a woodcutter, a political convention with plenty of politicians and four actual portraits (Senator Thomas Hart Benton, James Sidney Rollins, Dr. William Jewell, and Bloody Bill Anderson). I added a blacksmith, a bloody massacre, and the county’s first wedding.”