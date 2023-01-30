BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission will host public information meetings about American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding distribution, according to the department.
The sessions will start Tuesday, Feb. 7. The commission said presentations will include information about the application process, timeline and disbursement schedule for ARPA funding.
The funding isn't limited to just citizens; businesses and organizations can also apply for ARPA funding.
$15 million will be allocated in the first round of funding.
The sessions follow as listed:
- Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 6 p.m. at Hallsville City Hall
- Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at Centralia City Hall
- Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 7:30 p.m. at Rocheport Community Hall
- Thursday, Feb. 9, at 6:30 p.m. at Sturgeon Youth Center
- Thursday, Feb. 16, at 6 p.m. at Hartsburg Grand
- Friday, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m. at Southern Boone County R-1 Central Office
- Tuesday, Feb. 21, at 7 p.m. at Harrisburg R-VIII School District Central Office
- Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. at Beulah Ralph Elementary School
- Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. at Boone County Commission Chambers, Boone County Government Center
The application deadline for the first round of funding is at 5 p.m. on Friday, March 31. The commission will approve applications for the first round starting in early June 2023.
The application for ARPA funding can be found here.