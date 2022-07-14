BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Commission is scheduled to vote Thursday on a $58,000 grant offered to the Boone County Community Services Department to help fund a plan to address poverty in the community.
The department used results-based accountability to hear directly from community members about their concerns surrounding poverty.
Their concerns addressed three main areas: affordable housing, workforce opportunity and early grade literacy.
From there, the department formed work groups and reached out to various organizations related to each area.
The grant, which is from the Missouri Foundation for Health, would help provide training on how these organizations can do their part in improving upward mobility.
Megan Bania, a data and performance analyst with the Boone County Community Services Department, said the department wants to form an agreement with the organizations they are working with.
"We don't all have to agree on the exact way that we want to fix the issue. We just need to agree on what we want to see for our community and what condition of wellbeing we want to see improved," Bania said. "From there, we can all contribute in a way that works for our agency, personal well-being and personal mission or organization's statement."
Bania stressed the importance of collaborating to address systemic issues.
"If one organization could have fixed it, [they] would have," Bania said. "So that's where bringing in a broad base of support and bringing in folks from all different perspectives, from business community, government, policymakers and folks that run foundations, and then to identify broad solutions."
Bania believes upward mobility will continue to impact the Boone County community for years to come.
"I believe that our community can do better and create opportunities for folks that are born poor to be able to move out of poverty," Bania said. "Upward mobility is important because it's not just for the folks that are existing now, but for future generations."
The department hopes to use the grant to provide training on decreasing poverty for over 70 local groups. It also hopes to continue to support company training through 2026.
The commission's meeting will begin at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Boone County Government Center.