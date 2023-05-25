COLUMBIA − Boone County Commissioners have begun creating a new master plan for the first time since 1996.
On March 5, the Commission approved a contract with the i5Group, a planning and consulting firm based in St. Louis, to lead the county in this effort.
A master plan is designed to implement rezoning decisions, land development regulations, transportation improvements and budgeting and coordination of infrastructure in order to keep up with a rapidly growing county.
Boone County is one of the fastest growing counties in the state, according to the Commission, and the master plan is designed to help guide growth over the next 10 to 20 years.
Although the drafting of the plan is just beginning, Presiding Commissioner, Kip Kendrick, thinks the public should be really excited about this. He believes this plan cannot work without public input.
"This isn't something that we own, especially the elected officials, the department directors who are involved in this," Kendrick said. "We're here to serve the people, you know, public servants wanting to make sure that a plan is reflective of where the community wants us to be."
Director of Boone County Resource Management, Bill Florea, said the master plan could solve many different problems, one example he gave was two large employers in Columbia source their employment. The master plan would try to understand why that is, identify the problem, and then propose a solution.
"If the reason is they cannot afford to live in the county, we need to address why that is, and we then need to address that need," Florea said.
He also emphasized how important public input is.
"There's a lot of opportunity for public input, and we're hoping to get a good bit of that," Florea said.
Over this entire process, there will be many different opportunities for public input. There will be hearings at town halls, which the committees will release that information closer to the date, and surveys sent out at many different points throughout this process.
According to their website, a countywide survey is scheduled for late summer, and Open House #1 is scheduled for late summer/early fall.