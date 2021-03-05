COLUMBIA - Boone County's newest public health order ups the capacity for large events to 200 people maximum, or 50% of the authorized occupancy.
This is a change from the previous health order, in which the maximum was 100 people.
These large venues are categorized as entertainment venues, such as movie theaters, bowling alleys, dance halls, nightclubs, convention centers and similar businesses.
Shana Trager, the event manager at the Atrium on Tenth, a downtown Columbia event space, said these new ordinances will get people out for more experiences.
“That is the dream, obviously, that in the next three months that, that change allows people to feel more open and get out,” Trager said.
Trager also said there is no time to prepare for the ever-changing COVID-19 rules and restrictions.
“There isn't preparing. I mean, as soon as you have your head wrapped completely around it thinking you've got a good game plan, you know what direction you're going, something changes,” Trager said. “So we've just really, this has been the year of adaptability and I mean, in our industry, that's what it's all about. Anyways, we have to constantly pivot and make changes based on our client's needs.”
The mask mandate in Boone County is still in effect until the end of the modified health order, March 24.
As capacity limits are being increased, social distancing guidelines are still in place as people have to stay 6 feet apart and have no more than 10 people at a table in a restaurant/bar.
For more information on the new Boone County health order, go to their social media pages.