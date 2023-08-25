BOONE COUNTY — The Cradle to Career Alliance is donating $100,000 to the Boone County Community Services Department to help support the Upward Mobility Project in the Boone County community, according to a release from the Boone County Commission.
The donation comes after the dissolution of the Cradle to Career Alliance earlier this year and its desire to continue the upward mobility work in the community. Cradle to Career was a nonprofit organization that aimed to improve opportunities for children and families.
Within a 2021 partnership between the Boone County Community Services Department and the Cradle to Career Alliance, Boone County was selected as one of eight counties in the U.S. to receive funding from the Urban Institute to develop a Mobility Action Plan. The Boone County Upward Mobility Action Plan, released in June 2022, aims to provide a roadmap to help improve economic and social mobility within the Boone County community.
The donation from the Cradle to Career will facilitate the expansion of of critical programs under the Upward Mobility Project and address fundamental aspects of individual growth and development.