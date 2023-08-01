COLUMBIA — The Boone County Commission is still deciding whether or not to implement a law that could impact schools, the Daniel Boone Regional Library and other public facilities.
Gov. Mike Parson signed Senate bill 190 into law on July 6. The bill, which takes effect Aug. 28, allows counties the opportunity to freeze property tax increases for senior citizens who meet these requirements:
- 62 years of age or older
- Eligible for Social Security retirement benefits
- Own a home or have legal/equitable interest in a home
- Required to pay property taxes on that home
Senior citizens who meet these requirements would still have to pay property taxes, but it would be a fixed amount based off of how much the taxes were when frozen.
According to the U.S. Census, an estimated 26,000 Boone County residents are 65 or older and could be eligible for the tax relief.
Mid-Missouri counties are still weighing the potential impact of the bill, especially on some public bodies that rely on the tax money received. Some are in agreement that there is some confusion when it comes the law, such as the specifics of who is eligible.
In Boone County, Columbia Public Schools is the largest beneficiary, receiving around 80% of the revenue collected from property taxes, according to Boone County Presiding Commissioner Kip Kendrick.
Kendrick said the commission is still in the information-gathering phase for the law. The commission asked all of the taxing entities across Boone County to provide them with a fiscal analysis on how the law would impact them.
"We anticipate that this will impact other taxing entities, library districts, fire districts, school districts across Boone County, much more that are in impact us," Kendrick said. "And so, it's important for us to gather that information, to understand how it's going to impact them not only in year one, but how it will impact them in future years if we were to enact this policy."
Kendrick said the commission will not rush the situation until it has good understanding of its effect.
"The public can trust us to make informed decisions," he said. "And we're certainly not going to rush to this situation without having a good understanding how it impacts everyone."
The state could lose over $748 million in estimated net revenue over the next three fiscal years as a result of the law, according to a note from the original Senate bill.
Counties have the option of putting the new law into place by either an ordinance or through voter approval. Petitioners will have to collect 5% of voter signatures.
State Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch (R-Hallsville) is determined for the law to take effect in Boone County.
Toalson Reisch said she will lead a petition drive if the Boone County Commission chooses not to implement the law through ordinance.
She said she supports the implementation of the law so senior citizens can be awarded some relief by having a fixed tax bill.
"Property values in all of Boone County have gone up 16% and the elderly are on fixed income, whether it's a retirement or Social Security," Toalson Reisch said, "And they can't keep affording with the economy."
Toalson Reisch hopes to collect 4,600 signatures in order to let the voters decide in April 2024.
"My plan is to start that [petition] about Sept. 1, and we will get those signatures before the end of 2023, and then the county commission will be forced to put it on a general election ballot," Toalson Reisch said.
While some critics of the law are concerned about the ramifications it can have on public bodies in Boone County, Toalson Reisch said she's heard from experts studying this issue that it will be revenue neutral.
"Political subdivisions taxes should not go down. But if they feel they can't operate on their property tax levies, they can always go back to the voters and ask for a tax increase," she said.
Callaway County said it is still in the development phase and mentioned that there are a lot of grey areas to the law.
Cole County also said it is too early to break ground on the law. Sam Buschman, the presiding commissioner for the county, said the law is too vague and that the county needs more clarification on the potential ramifications.