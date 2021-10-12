BOONE COUNTY - Two murals are no longer hanging on the walls in the Boone County Courthouse.
The Boone County Commission voted on Oct. 7 to remove the murals and safely store them. The murals were removed Monday, and the commission did not say when or where the murals could be seen again.
The vote came after the commission heard from the public during a hearing on Sept. 28.
The murals, which were designed and painted by Sid Larson in 1994, show images of whipping and lynching of county residents and others. Some members of the public viewed them as troubling and unpleasant. Others argued the murals are valuable pieces of art and history.
It is unknown where the murals are being stored at the moment.