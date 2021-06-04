BOONE COUNTY - A 19-year-old man is dead following a shooting in Boone County early Friday morning.
Columbia resident Dennis C. Darks succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at a local hospital following the shooting. Columbia Public Schools spokesperson Michelle Baumstark confirmed he was a Battle High School 2020 graduate.
A release from Boone County Sheriff's Office says around 12:47 a.m., deputies responded to the 4300 block of Santa Barbara Drive. Upon arrival, deputies began investigating the damage to a residence where they learned a subject with ties to the residence had been struck by gunfire. Darks was transported to in a private vehicle to Women & Children's Hospital.
It was later determined that Dark was an occupant of a vehicle that was parked on Santa Barbara Drive when he was shot.
Captain Brian Leer of the Boone County Sheriff's Office says no arrests or charges have been made in relation to his death.
The homicide investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Boone County Sheriff's Office at 573-442-6131 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.