CENTRALIA − Following the resignation of the Centralia Police Chief, two officers have resigned from the police department.
Centralia Mayor Chris Cox confirmed to KOMU 8 that two additional officers resigned from their duties Thursday. A news release did not give reasons for their departure.
Cox says the Boone County Sheriff's Department has agreed to assist Centralia so the department will "not be without quality coverage, as the safety of our officers and our citizens is of utmost importance."
"The City is dedicated to continuing to provide quality services to the citizens of Centralia," Cox said.
Chief Bob Bias announced that effective Oct. 10, he would no longer serve as police chief and was taking an early retirement. No clear reason was given for his departure, just that it was a personal matter.
Many Centralia residents protested in solidarity of Chief Bias on Monday. Residents said they were shocked to hear the news and called him an "amazing chief."
The search for a new police chief has begun and will continue through Nov. 3, Cox said. For now, the city will promote an interim chief from within the ranks of the department.
Effective immediately, Centralia will also begin accepting applications for the open police officer positions. Job postings can be found on the city's website.
"While this current situation may not be ideal, we are determined to move forward and make the best possible decisions regarding the services of the city," Cox said in a news release.