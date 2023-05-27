DEER PARK - Historical preservationists, relatives of the deceased and Boone County history buffs met at the Harris cemetery Saturday to dedicate it as a historic site.
Located just off Tom Bass Rd. in Deer Park, the cemetery features several important figureheads in the history of Boone County - including the county's first sheriff, Overton Harris.
The location also tracks several other important Herris family gravesites, such as Judge James Harris, Judge David Hickman Harris and Sabra Jackson Harris with tombstones dating back to the 1800s.
"It's coming up on almost 200 years old," said Larry Joe Pauley, the site's main preservationist. "This is a historic place. It's got a lot of famous people... three judges or so buried in here."
Since 2021, Pauley has been coming to the cemetery every week to clear out the overgrown roots and trees.
"When I was younger back in the late fifties I lived in a two-story house right south of the cemetery and I used to climb the wall and play in this cemetery," Pauley said. "I didn't really realize how historic it was at that point."
When he saw the state of the cemetery, he knew he had to clean it up.
"This is our heritage," Pauley said. "This is part of what we are, who we are. This is what I do and it's a love of doing it, but that's why I started cleaning on it."
Now, Boone County residents can come visit their ancestors.
"It is so beautiful to see this graveyard cleaned up like this," said Barbara Kilpatrick. "I'm a direct descendant of somebody in the Harris Cemetery, which is pretty cool."
She first learned of the overgrown cemetery by tracking her genealogy. When she arrived, she said she was annoyed by the amount of debris.
"I had to move the branches of the tree to find out George's name and dates," Kilpatrick said.
Thanks to Pauley's efforts, Kilpatrick can visit the graves of her deceased relatives with less hassle.
"It's very heartbreaking because, you know, they're dead, but there's a monument there to their life," Kilpatrick said. "Those are kind of important to go to and remember that you came from somebody. You came from somewhere."
Harris Cemetery is now open for public viewing.