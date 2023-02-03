BOONE COUNTY- A Boone County dispensary became one of the first businesses to legally sell recreational marijuana Friday morning.
Much like alcohol purchases, customers who are 21 and older have to show a valid form of I.D. Purchases are limited to three ounces of marijuana or less.
The original date to start selling recreational cannabis was February 6th, but the state starting approving requests from marijuana dispensaries to convert their medical licenses into recreational licenses.
3Fifteen was able to open their doors Friday morning at 10 a.m. to sell recreational marijuana because their licensed was approved through the state and they are outside of Columbia city limits.
Even if Columbia dispensaries are approved through the state on Friday, the earliest they can sell recreational weed is on Tuesday, February 6th. Columbia City Council is expected to amend city code at its meeting Monday night to authorize existing medical marijuana facility licensees to convert to a comprehensive facility license.
Jason Corrado, CEO of COMO Health, said he's been waiting for this moment.
"We're very excited. It's been a journey from medical to recreational," Corrado said.
He added 3Fifteen will feature several "firsts" when it comes to selling to their customers.
"We were the first in 2020 to do medical sales in Columbia. And we're excited, we're going to be the first to do recreational sales," Corrado said.
Customers were lined up outside 3Fifteen around 9:45 a.m., about 15 minutes before their official opening. One customer, Jason Harris, expressed his happiness for this day.
"I think this should have been done a really long time ago because a lot of people could have had good jobs and good lives," said Harris.
Medical marijuana user Maria Turner said she supported legalization of recreational marijuana.
"I'm all for it. I mean, if there's people out there who can't get medical, and they need it for, like, their pain and everything, I recommend," said Turner.
Corrado said that leading up to Friday, things have not really gone to plan.
"Originally, everyone had planned for the sixth, because that was the drop dead date that the state had to either approve or deny licensure," said Corrado. "And that's kind of the date that everybody thought so the advertising and marketing was geared toward the six. But surprise, you know, we're able to start selling today."
Corrado said his staff is ready.
"Yeah, we're prepared for this. This has been a couple of months of preparation, but really, prior to that we felt like this was going to pass. So I mean, it's all really been geared toward this day. It's very, very exciting," said Corrado.
General Manager for 3Fifteen Elisa Reinhardt has been preparing her team all morning for the possible rush of customers.
"We just want to make sure that we're able to flow our patients through effectively so that they're able to get the medicine they want and need. So they have the time that they need with each bud tender and they have a successful experience with all of us," said Reinhardt.
Before 3Fifteen opened their doors for the first time to recreational users, Reinhardt got emotional talking with her team.
"We're making history today," said Reinhardt. "I'm just, I'm super excited to see this come to fruition. We've worked really hard here to provide the best services we can in Colombia, and I'm excited for the community. I'm excited to see prohibition of cannabis go away, allowing people to get the medicine they deserve. I love it."