The 188th edition of the Boone County Fair returned for its third year in Columbia Tuesday, bringing back beloved activities for mid-Missouri families.
Attendees can look forward to a carnival, livestock competitions, live music performances, a demolition derby, stunts and a variety of classic food vendors.
Taking place at the Boone County Fairgrounds, located at 5212 Oakland Gravel Road, the event opened its doors to the public on Tuesday and will run from 5 to 10 p.m. every day until Saturday. The carnival will start each day at 6 p.m.
Jessica Kempf, secretary of the Boone County Fair Board, says everyone worked all weekend to get ready for this week.
"We have been working to get ready, all the vendors arrived yesterday and today, the carnival arrived yesterday, all of our acts are set up, and we're ready to go!" Kempf said. "Tonight [Tuesday] is our sheep and market goat show so that's fun for the livestock, Kempf says, There's just something for the whole family. We are just really excited to have it back in Columbia than ever before."
Chris Bashire, a tattoo vendor, said he is excited to be back at the fair this year.
"This is my first year back at the Boone County Fair since COVID," Bashire said. "I traveled from Topeka, Kansas, through the storm, to be back for it this year. I always enjoy coming here and getting to meet new people."
The livestock shows will be held Tuesday to Friday and will feature poultry, meat and sheep goats, rabbits, dairy goats, beef and a swine show. On Friday the 4-H and FFA events will be held at 9 a.m., 4:30 p.m., and 6 p.m.
The special events for the week include:
- 7 p.m. Tuesday: Boone County Fair Pageant
- 6 p.m. Wednesday: Baby Contest & Little Mr. and Miss Contest
- 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday: Youth Arts Day, featuring engaging activities such as table settings, demonstrations, dress revue, public speaking, theater arts, and the "Show Me Your Wares" exhibition.
- 6 p.m. Friday: 4-H and FFA livestock auction and barn dance
- 6:30 p.m. Saturday: Demolition Derby will take center stage.
Admission is $10 Tuesday through Friday and $15 on Saturday. Children 6 and under are free. Carnival wristbands are priced at $20, while week-long passes cost $35. Veterans with a military ID can enjoy free admission all week, courtesy of Veterans United.
Additional events can be found on the Boone County Fair's website.